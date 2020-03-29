|
71, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joe was born on October 27, 1948 in Springfield, KY to the late Joseph Claude and Mary Ailene Settles Nally. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army after serving three tours in Vietnam with the 101st, 173rd and the 82nd Airborne in Ft. Bragg. He spent his working career with IBM, the Department of Surface Mines and lastly as a State Inspector for the office of the inspector general of Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Susie Bradley Nally, daughter, Tiffany Elizabeth “Betsy” Nally Mitchell, son, Joseph Bradley (Sarah) Nally, all of Lexington, sisters, Ruth Ann Harmon, of CA, Marilyn Morris, of Mumfordsville, brother, Kevin (Susan) Nally, of Winchester, brother-in-law, Sam (Kathy) Bradley, grandchildren, Peyton Nally, Reid Nally, Braylon Mitchell, Morgan Mitchell, several nieces and nephews, his special friends, Lillian Carney, Cathy and Randy Burns, Larry, Carol and Stephen Carney. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry Dennis Nally and Raymond Nally. Private family services are being held. Burial will take place in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that people perform a random act of kindness to others. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020