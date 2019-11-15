Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe Mac" McClain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe Mac" McClain Obituary
McCLAIN Joseph "Joe Mac", 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was the Son of John McClain and Bessie Vickers. Joseph served the city of Lexington faithfully for 24 years as a Firefighter. Rising to the rank of Captain, he spent a large part of his career at Fire Station One, assigned to Aerial One, and was very well respected by all who served with him. In addition to fighting fire, Joseph worked on his days off as a house painter, a trade he enjoyed and excelled at. He enjoyed boating, and was a fan of University of Kentucky Basketball and Football, and of whatever sport his children or grandchildren were playing at any given time. A man of strong feelings, those who knew him did not have to guess about how he felt or where he stood on principle. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and there was nothing that he wouldn't do for those he loved. This is a testament to the size of his heart. Joseph took on the struggles of life with a little bit of "spirits," and a whole lot of faith. He attended Hill-N-Dale Christian Church, Southland Christian Church, and spent his last years at The Vineyard Christian Church in Northern Kentucky. Joseph held service, faith, and family as his greatest attributes. To the latter, he is survived by 2 brothers, John (Jean) and Roy (Alene); 4 children Mitchell, Renee, Brad (Julie), and Chris; 3 grandchildren, Alex, Josh, and Grayson; and many extended family members. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1 PM to 4 PM with service following at 4 PM, Milward-Southland. Donations are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -