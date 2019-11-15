|
McCLAIN Joseph "Joe Mac", 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was the Son of John McClain and Bessie Vickers. Joseph served the city of Lexington faithfully for 24 years as a Firefighter. Rising to the rank of Captain, he spent a large part of his career at Fire Station One, assigned to Aerial One, and was very well respected by all who served with him. In addition to fighting fire, Joseph worked on his days off as a house painter, a trade he enjoyed and excelled at. He enjoyed boating, and was a fan of University of Kentucky Basketball and Football, and of whatever sport his children or grandchildren were playing at any given time. A man of strong feelings, those who knew him did not have to guess about how he felt or where he stood on principle. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and there was nothing that he wouldn't do for those he loved. This is a testament to the size of his heart. Joseph took on the struggles of life with a little bit of "spirits," and a whole lot of faith. He attended Hill-N-Dale Christian Church, Southland Christian Church, and spent his last years at The Vineyard Christian Church in Northern Kentucky. Joseph held service, faith, and family as his greatest attributes. To the latter, he is survived by 2 brothers, John (Jean) and Roy (Alene); 4 children Mitchell, Renee, Brad (Julie), and Chris; 3 grandchildren, Alex, Josh, and Grayson; and many extended family members. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1 PM to 4 PM with service following at 4 PM, Milward-Southland. Donations are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2019