Joseph Neal McGrann, 68, husband of Debra Pauline Bowles McGrann, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home on High Street in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on December 30, 1951 to the late George H. McGrann and Inez Davis McGrann. Joseph was the owner of Joe’s Small Engine Repair. Survivors include two daughters, Joetta Wireman and Ashley Nicole McGrann and two grandchildren, Kenneth and Kevin Wireman. Additional survivors include Barbara Kincaid, Patricia (Randy) Leighty and Mary (Richie) Vaughn. He was preceded in death by siblings, George McGrann, Cecil McGrann, Gerald Lee McGrann, Helen Reed and Yvonne “Bonnie” Stetler. Services will be 11:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. James Humphrey and Bro. Danny Mulcahy officiating. Visitation will be 4-8PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020