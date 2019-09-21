Home

TUCCI Joseph Paul, 60, passed Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Joe was born in Lexington to the late Frank and Joy Tucci. He is survived by his wife Denise; his son Joey (Michelle). He also leaves behind Denise's son Tyler Sisk (Elizabeth), granddaughter Margaret; sister Angie Harvey (Ken), nephew Evan (Amber) and niece Samantha (Taylor); sister-in-law Susan Holzer; brother-in-law Alan (Angela), niece Kristin (Ed), nephew Ken (Maggie) and great nephew Logan; Joey's mother and good friend, Pat Tucci, and best friends, Bob Duncan, Lee Rogers, and Melissa Dunbar. Joe was thrilled with anticipation waiting for the births of his two grandchildren due this fall. Joe was a loyal friend to all and adored his family and friends. In 1971, he represented Gardenside Little League as a pitcher in the Little League World Series. He graduated Lafayette High School in 1976 and remained a proud and involved General. He retired from Grott's Locksmith after 37 years of service. Visitation Sunday 4-7, Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road. Celebration of Life Monday, Kerr Brothers, 12:30 with burial at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Family requests donations to either Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates or God's Pantry.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
