Joseph Michael Ramey, 31, of Blaine, Kentucky, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was a wonderful man with a caring heart who fought for what he believed in and stood up for those in need. He was full of dedication, determination, and a quick wit that we all knew and loved. He had a passion for gaming, music, animals, and fighting for equal rights. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Jean May, two brothers, James Jr. (Tonya) Ramey and Danny (Rhonda) Ramey, a sister Gloria (Jason) Stepp, and four nieces and four nephews, Jazzmine Ramey, Wade Ramey, Presley Ramey, Danny Ramey Jr. (Nicole), Andrew Stepp, Olivia Stepp, Benjamin Ramey, and Sophia Ramey. He is also survived by two aunts that he was close to, June Elliott and Debbie Ferguson, as well as several other aunts and uncles. Although not blood relation, there are friends that Joseph was close to that loved him deeply and impacted his life in the most monumental ways, Rebecka Scarberry, Patrick and Amie Price, Josh Laber, and his boyfriend, Daniel Gant. The family wants to thank Dr. Ben Browning and the Three Rivers Medical staff in Louisa, Kentucky for all the help and support they have provided to Joseph and his family in this trying time. He will be remembered in death as he was in life: a vibrant, kind, and caring soul. Rest in peace, forever on our minds. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Southerland officiating. Burial will follow in the May Cemetery in Blaine, KY. Friends may visit the family after 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ramey and his family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019