|
|
Joseph Byron Spears, 66, of Nicholasville, passed away on March 3rd, 2019. A memorial service will be held on March 16th from 2-5 at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville. Joe is survived by his mother Catherine Spears, his wife of 45 years, Ella Elder Spears; their children, Michael Spears (Blossom Brosi) of Danville, and Laura Richards of Lebanon, and grandchildren: Daisy Brosi, Fox Spears, Iris Spears, Caiden Leake, and Catherine Richards; brothers Steve, David, and Bill; and sisters Sally Ahonima, Mary Amback, Becky Leibert, and Liz Howard. He is preceded in death by his father, Morris Joseph Spears. Joe grew up in Louisville, graduated from Trinity High School, and attended Bellarmine College. Joe and Ella raised their children in Lexington where Joe worked as a craftsman for Kentucky Ornamental Iron. He enjoyed family, travel and the Wildcats. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Catholic Action Center are appreciated. A gathering of family and friends will be held on March 16 from 2pm to 5pm at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019