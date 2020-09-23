Born in New Haven, CT. to Beatrice and Joseph Billings II. He was raised in Guildford, CT. and attained Business Degree at Quinnipiac College, then lived in Enfield, CT and St. Louis, IL. He moved to Lillian, AL where he met his love Karen, and died in Lexington, KY where they resided. Joe worked for Aetna and then various campgrounds after retiring, but his true passion was in history, politics, great food, and music. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lynn; sister, Ruth Bashe; children, David Billings, Jennifer (Mike) Sollmi, Eric (Melissa) Billings, Danielle Billings, Katrina (David) Buck, Patrick (Jodi) Lynn, Hank Lynn; the mother of his children Dianne Dumais; his 15 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, only a small, private ceremony will be held at Crestwood Christian Church, where Joe attended. Your prayers and loving thoughts are appreciated.