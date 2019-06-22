TAYLOR Joseph, age 81, of Lexington passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born May 22, 1938 in Lexington, KY to the late Joseph Taylor and Dorothy Mae Shields Taylor. He was raised by Dan and Anna Lail. Joe retired from Gulf States Paper Co. after 20 years to be the "best grandpa ever". He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Hall Taylor; three children, Charles Joseph (Amy) Taylor, Rose (Rock) Newman, and David (Cindy) Taylor of Lexington; two grandchildren, Mallory McKenna Newman, and Elijah Walker Taylor; a niece, Amy Taylor; and nephew Andy Taylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Lee Taylor, and foster brother, Dan (Blu) Lail. A funeral service will be held 12:30pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, Cardinal Hill, or the Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary