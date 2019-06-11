RIGGS Joseph W. "Bill", of Louisville, born September 6,1954, returned home to his heavenly Father on June 8, 2019, after a 5-year struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Bill was a long-time advocate starting his career at the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 and continuing his work as a senior level cabinet member for 20 years in state government, a part of the administration of three governors.Bill was predeceased by his angelic daughter, Amy Marie; his parents, Ed and Rose Riggs; and his sister, Barbara Capps. Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Charlie; daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Poppy and Liam; son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Marlana; Carolyn's son, Collin (Jenn); and grandchildren, Alyssa and Hayden. He is also survived by eight siblings and many nieces and nephews. A Service of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be held from 1 8 p.m., Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons. He will be interred in Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to WHAS Crusade for Children. Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary