Joseph Patrick Walker, 56, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Utica, New York on November 11, 1963 to Robert Walker and Carol LaPage Walker. No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation for his final disposition, as were his wishes.