KISER Joseph William, age 88 of Lexington, widower of Norma Jean Kiser, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1931 in Lexington, a son of the late William Goebel and Renna Mae Butler Kiser. Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired self-employed electrician. He was a very active member of Clays Mill Baptist Church and Boones Creek Baptist Church. Joe was also involved with the Independent Electrical Contractors Association as well as a regular supporter of the Salvation Army. A self-sufficient man, he also enjoyed gardening, farming, and whittling wood. He is survived by: four children, Joseph William Kiser, Jr. of Revenna, KY, Jeff Kiser of Lexington, Jan (Ren) Bates of Nicholasville, and Jennifer Biahomba of Nicholasville; grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Kiser of Lexington, Brandon (Nikki) Kiser of Lexington, Taylor Kiser of Lexington, Heston Bates of Nicholasville, Tanner Bates of Nicholasville, Nathan Biahomba of Nicholasville, Joseph Biahomba of Nicholasville, and Kaitlyn Robinson of Nicholasville; great-grandchildren, Jayden Kiser, Mackenzie Jean Kiser, Brian Kiser, Cole Kiser, Nathan Biahomba, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. officiated by Pastor Don Embry. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23 rd and Monday August 24 th from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army, 736 West Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. In accordance with the state mandate from the State of Kentucky, face coverings are required as well as social distancing practices.



