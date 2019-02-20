97, wife of the late Ernest Filson Graham, died February 15, 2019. A dedicated wife, mother, teacher, and friend, Mrs. Graham was born Josephine Elizabeth Brown near Glensboro, Kentucky to the late Chester B. and Francis F. Stevens. Mrs. Graham was a graduate of Kavanaugh High School, Eastern State Teachers College followed by postgraduate work at the University of Kentucky. She began her teaching career at the Hughes and Hickory Grove schools in Anderson County, and upon her marriage in 1945, she enjoyed a long career in the Fayette County school system, most notably at Kenwick and then Julia R. Ewan school. Mrs. Graham was active in the Lexington Woman's Club, Central Kentucky Woman's Club, former president of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's society, Delta Kappa Gamma international teacher's society, and PEO Chapter AM. Mrs. Graham and her husband were longtime members of Central Christian Church, charter members of Spindletop Hall, UK Alumni Association, and enthusiastic supporters of UK basketball and football. Mrs. Graham is survived by her sons, Filson Claude Graham (Janet), Lexington, James Brown Graham (Cynthia), Spring TX, and Thomas Brown Graham (Marian Wahlgren), Lexington. Five grandchildren, Ernest Filson Graham II, Denver CO, Andrew Jason Graham, Las Vegas, NV, Laurann Elizabeth Cavenaghi (Gonzalo), Dallas, TX, Logan Leon Graham (Lauren Teeter), Chicago and Nicole Jeannette Graham, Spring TX. Five great-grandchildren Chloe Nicole Graham, San Diego, Karsten Latimer Graham, Denver, Gavin Reese Graham, Las Vegas, Leo Graham Cavenaghi and Ivy Elizabeth Cavenaghi, Dallas. Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Graham was predeceased by three brothers Claude Merritt Brown, Clifford Burton Brown (Mary Esther), Easter Garland Brown (Margaret), and a sister, Fannie Lois Harden (J.L.) and one great grandson Michael Alexander Stewart. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at Central Christian Church from 10 to Noon followed by a memorial service. The burial will be in Lexington Cemetery immediately following a reception after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Central Christian Church in Lexington. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Graham's services. Please visit www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary