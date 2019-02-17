Josephine Havely Stilz, 100, widow of Jacob Clifton Stilz, Jr., to whom she was married for 70 exciting years, died February 14, 2019. Josephine was born on December 15, 1918 in Perry County, KY, to Felix Rice Havely and Alice Armatha Lawson Havely. Josephine has been a member of Centenary United Methodist Church since 1937. She was totally devoted to her family who loved her as she did them. She was an active and productive member of the Parent Teachers Association in Fayette County as president of Linlee Elementary P.T.A. and was honored as a Life Member of The National Association of Parents and Teachers. Josephine is survived by a son, Jacob Clifton Stilz, III (Linda), a daughter, Mary Alice Ravencraft (David), 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Renfro (Lewis), Jessica Ravencraft, Spears Stilz (Dee Dee) and David Lowe Ravencraft, Jr. She was preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Jacob Stilz. She is also survived by several nieces, and Nephews who lovingly remember her. In addition, she has 10 great-grandchildren, Wheeler, Lucy Margaret, Eleanor and Cash Renfro, Mary Price and Henry Duncan, Shuler Ravencraft, and Jacob and Hagan Stilz and Casey Greene. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Windsor Care Nursing Home in Mt. Sterling, KY, for the compassionate care Josephine received for the past 12 years. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church or to the Methodist Retirement Home in Wilmore, KY. Graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Scott Holley officiating. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary