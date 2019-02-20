|
|
Josephine Knight Phillips, 97, widow of Harold Dudley Phillips, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on October 9, 1921 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Joseph Lee and Margaret Douglas Knight. Survivors include two daughters, Marcie (Robert "Buddy") Snowden and Diane Jelf, grandchildren, Julie (Richard) Cheuvront, Ann Camille (Scott) Latham, Michael (Anessa) Snowden and Ryan (Michelle) Snowden, great-grandchildren, Evan Brummette, Avery Snowden, Riley Snowden, Audrey Snowden and Taylor Snowden. Other family members include many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son in law, Tommy Jelf and two brothers and a sister. Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church and burial in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Michael Snowden, Ryan Snowden, Buddy Snowden, Richard Cheuvront, Avery Snowden, Evan Brummette, Danny Reid, Tommy Parker, Joe Knight and Bruce Smith. Honorary Bearers will be William Q. Muir and Peter Sutherland. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019