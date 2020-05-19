Josh Ratcliff, 31, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Josh was born August 4, 1988 in Huntington, WV to Randy Thompson and Karen Ratcliff Newsome. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Fred "Junior" Ratcliff. Josh is survived by his wife Keisha Ratcliff; parents Karen (Andy) Newsome and Randy Thompson; grandmother Nettie Ratcliff; children Braden Ratcliff, Kaylin Johnson, and Taegan Ratcliff; siblings Derrick (Nicole) Ratcliff, Andrea (Ryan Gore) Newsome, and Laeshia New; in-laws Bud and Lora Scott; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and special friends Blake Roberts, Tyler Copley, Titus Wolford, Brian Bowen, Alex Marcum, Joe Copley, P.J. Ratcliff, William Johnson, Junior Johnson, Coty Johnson, Keith Brewer and Thomas Blackburn. Funeral services for Josh will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Webb Community Church. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after 5:00 PM at the church until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ratcliff and his family.



