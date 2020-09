YORK Joshua Patrick, 33, son of Judy York Hollon, passed away September 7, 2020. In addition to his mother he is survived by brothers David A Elam Jr and A. J. Hollon and a special thanks to "Pop Pop", Mark Gaylord. He is preceded in death by his father David Elam. Private family services will be held at the family farm Saturday, September 12 at 11:30 am. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



