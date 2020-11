Joy Long Criss

December 10, 1965 - November 5, 2020

Lexington, Kentucky - Joy was born in Lexington, Ky December 10th, 1965 and passed away in her Florida home on November 5th, 2020.

She is survived by her family who loved her dearly, husband Will Criss, mother Meredith Dapson, brother Brett Long (Valentina), sister Aimee Beasley, niece Darcy Long, also daughters Nichole and Kara, grandchildren.

No service planned at this time.





