Joyce Ann Cox, age 70, of Lincoln Avenue in Irvine, passes away Monday, February 11, 2018 at her home following a short illness. She was born May 11, 1948 in Estill County to the late Roy and Grace Chamberlin Cox. She was a homemaker and lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by: Her Husband: Glendon "Blue" Cox Estill Co. 3 Daughters: Karen Wilson Estill Co. Sheryl (Kevin) May Madison Co. Janet (Paul) Whitley Estill Co. 2 Sisters: Wilma Richardson Estill Co. Ruth Harrison Estill Co. 7 Grandchildren 10 Great Grandchildren She was preceded in death by 1 daughter; Glenda Cox, 2 sisters; Cleta Faye Richardson and Virginia Sue Cox, and 2 brothers; Roy and Darriel Cox Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 15, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial will follow in the South Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 8 PM Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019