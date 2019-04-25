Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Watters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Carol Watters

Obituary Flowers Joyce Carol Watters, 64, wife of William Watters, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on June 11, 1954 in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late Loda James and Loucilla Hoover Reece. Joyce loved children and provided childcare for a number of friends and family through the years. She also enjoyed cooking and family get togethers. Along with her husband, Joyce is survived by daughter, Angela (Dustin) Smith, grandchildren, Megan (Austin) Zirbes and Cainan Smith, all of Georgetown, Kentucky, great grandchildren, Mackenzie Sangalli, Hayden Zirbes, and is expecting a third great grandchild, Aria Zirbes. She is also survived by brothers, Jerry Reece and James (Linda) Reece, both of Lexington, sisters, Connie (Steve) Guynn of Lexington, Patricia (Mark) Hill of Georgetown, and Rebecca Berryman of Lexington; a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Joyce is preceded in death by brother, Larry Reece. Memorial visitation for Joyce will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries