Joyce Anne Collins, 84, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Ronald A. Collins, daughters Dana (Vince) Silver and Laurie (Brian) Maudlin, son Stephen (Lisa) Collins, sister Barbara Dee Ferguson, sister-in-law Gerda Reynolds, and grandchildren Katie Silver, Daniel Silver, Eric Silver, Benjamin Collins, Rachel Collins and Lauren Maudlin. She is preceded in death by her parents Oklahoma Reynolds and Anna Wilson Fry and brothers Ronald and Oklahoma Reynolds, Jr. Joyce loved her church, Tates Creek Christian Church, where she was involved as a leader of their prayer team for several years and served in their prayer room and with M.O.P.S. (Mothers Of Preschoolers). But mostly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and follower of Jesus Christ. Visitation Mon, Feb 10, from 11-2 at Tates Creek Christian. Service begins at 2 with burial immediately following at Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020