Frankfort - Joyce Diane Quarles Dick, 66, wife of Terry Michael Dick, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Buck Run Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Buck Run Baptist Church. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com