78, beloved wife of Willie Dishman went home to be with our Lord on March 17, 2018 after a long illness but she will live on in her family's hearts forever. She was born March 8, 1941 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Cecil Bowman Sr. and Hattie Gillespie Bowman. She and her husband owned and ran Dishman's Shell at exit 95 until her illness and previously owned Richmond Road Chevron in Lexington. In more recent years, she loved spending time with her husband and family. She was a member of Red House Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her children, Tina Mitchell (Ray), Todd DeBorde (Tammy) and Beth Osborne (Farris); her grandchildren, Zak Kelley (Kelley), Leah DeBorde, Emily Holliday (Trevor), Casey Osborne, Jake Osborne and Cody Osborne; two great-grandsons, Declan and Nolan Kelley, all of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as two sisters, Wanda Dixon and Mary DeRossitt and a brother Bob Bowman. Pallbearers will be Zak Kelley, Jake Osborne, Trevor Holliday, Garrison Copper, Baylor Willis and Keith Parke. Funeral Services for Joyce will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Brother Ken Felty officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00-9:00PM at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or The Hospice Compassionate Care Center of Richmond, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019