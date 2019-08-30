|
Joyce Elaine Bray, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Grant County, Kentucky on February 3, 1947 to the late Tommie and Dorothy Kohl Wright. Joyce was a CNA and she loved crafting and online gaming. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Julia (Leonardo) Yanez of Georgetown, Kentucky and Robert Bray II of Owensboro, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Miller of Georgetown, Kentucky. Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Gray. Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1pm with burial to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The following will serve as pallbearers, Robert Bray, II, Darwin Nowacki, Oie Downey, Bobby Cook, Leonardo Yanez, and Charles Nowacki. Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Downey, Oie T. Downey, Dennis Clemons, Jon Fish, Charles Miller, and Milton Shawn Downey. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019