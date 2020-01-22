|
Joyce Fay Richards, 93, of Lexington, KY, passed away on January 8, 2020 while surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 20, 1926 to the late Leslie C. Richards and Cora M. (Cain) Richards. She is survived by her sons, John H. Wackerman Jr. and his wife Jacquelyn of Lebanon, CT, and Damian C. Wackerman and his wife Deirdre of Colorado Springs, CO. She adored her five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Grandchild, Lisa Richards and husband Christopher, and great-grandchildren Brenna, Brady, Gavin, and Gianna. Grandchild Jennifer Schmidt and husband Alex, and great-grandchildren Hayden, Finn, Kevin, Zack, and Ariana. Grandchild John H. Wackerman III and wife Lisa, and great-grandchildren Chatham and Jadyn. Grandchild Ethan C. Wackerman and grandchild Eliana K. Wackerman. She was predeceased by two children, a sister and three brothers. Children Deborah Wackerman and Philip J. Wackerman. Sister Gladys B. Richards and brothers Leslie C. Richards Jr, Clate A. Richards and Carl Richards. She is also survived by nephews, Marshall Richards and wife Brenda, Garry Richards and wife Linda and niece Yvonne McAninch and husband Shawn. Joyce was a communicant of St. Paul Church, a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Lexington Citizen Police Academy Alumni. Visitation will be Friday, January 24th from 5 pm-7 pm at Milward- Broadway, located at 159 N Broadway, Lexington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10 am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lexington followed by interment in the Green River Valley Baptist Cemetery, Liberty, KY at 2:30 pm. To share a remembrance of Joyce or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020