Obituary Flowers Mrs. Joyce Faye (Poore) Asberry, age 83, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of Daniel and Bethel (Russell) Poore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Poore, and a grandson. She is survived by her children, Michael (and Shirley) Asberry of Albany, Kentucky, Jammie (and Jeff) Smith of Alvaton, Kentucky, and Ginger Asberry of Albany, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Angela Frazho, Maleigha Asberry, Kasara Asberry, Leslie (and Scott) Cox, Justin Smith, and Simone Asberry, several great-grandchildren with a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Asberry will be conducted Friday, March 22, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Maupin Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Thursday, March 21and again on Friday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries