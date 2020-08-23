73 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on September 12, 1946 the daughter of James Marcus and Sally Minnie Bullen Sigmon. She was a horticulturist, a member of the Rockcastle Chapter of the DAR, and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don Douglas Gabbard; her sons, Steven Douglas Gabbard, Michael Shane Gabbard and wife Bobbie, and James Eugene Gabbard and wife Betty, all of Mt. Vernon; her daughter, Donna Faye Gabbard of Lexington; and two brothers, Bill Gene Sigmon and wife Nancy of Mt. Vernon, and Jack Lyon Sigmon and wife Patty of Big Hill. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Danna Angeline Gabbard, Steven Nicholas Gabbard, Julia Lashawn Gabbard, and Seth Emanuel Gabbard. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Marcus and Sally Minnie Sigmon. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Gabbard will be conducted Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church by Bro. Vaughn Rasor. Friends may call at the church after 2:00 PM that Saturday. (Fairview Baptist Church respectfully asks that you please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the church.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce Faye Gabbard’s name to: Rockcastle Veterans Honor Guard at PO Box 143 Mt. Vernon, KY 40456; the Rockcastle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 125 Greenway Drive Mt. Vernon, KY 40456; or to Fairview Baptist Church at 520 Fairview Loop Road Mt. Vernon, KY 40456. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Gabbard’s online obituary.