|
|
|
Joyce Frazier, 74, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Joyce was born September 16, 1945 in Ohio to the late James and Flo (Peters) Skaggs. Joyce was a member of Burnaugh Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Louise Chapter 292. She retired from AEP after many years of faithful service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son James Franklin Frazier. Survivors include her husband Winfield Frazier; children Breanna Arms (Chris Johnson) and Ashley Arms; grandchildren Emma Dalton, Bradley Dalton, and Zaylee Johnson; special sisters in law Rose McReynolds, Frankie Perry, Wauletta Stevens, and Ona Wilkinson; brothers in law Leon Frazier and Jack Frazier; special friend Shannen Ratliff and her beloved pet Sophie. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Eastern Star services will begin at 7:00 PM. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Frazier and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020