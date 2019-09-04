|
McKINNEY Joyce, 71, lifelong resident of the Wabd community, passed from this life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home. She was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on April 12, 1948 the daughter of William Lawrence and Margaret Marie McKinney Whitaker. She was a retired employee of American Greeting Cards and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Cecil McKinney; her children, Cecil McKinney and wife Malinda, Marvin McKinney and wife Amy, and Melinda Monk and husband Robert, all of Mt. Vernon, and Lissa Jordan and husband Michael of Winfield, WV; a brother, Paul Whitaker of Mt. Vernon; three sisters, Glenna Mink and husband Bill of Mt. Vernon, Linda Swinney and husband Glen of Livingston, and Betty Bullock and Duane Cameron of Berea; and seven grandchildren, Emilee Jordan, James Jordan, Hailee Jordan, Adam McKinney, Andrew McKinney, Morgan McKinney, and Riley McKinney. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Dwayne McKinney; and a grandson, Austin Dwayne Jordan.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019