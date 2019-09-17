|
a long-time resident of Georgetown, KY, loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 85 on September 5th. Joyce was born on June 12, 1934 in Cumberland, KY to Raymond and Flora Sellars. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950. After attending a one-year business program in Louisville, she returned home to marry her childhood sweetheart, Ronald Wilder. She worked various jobs but spent several years at KY Utilities in Cumberland, KY. Joyce and her husband Ronald then moved to Georgetown in 1973. She worked in the business office at Georgetown College for ten years. In the mid-1980’s she became the Sales Division Manager for World Book Encyclopedia. Joyce and Ronald were members of the Georgetown First United Methodist Church. Joyce also was an active member of the community; examples include the Scott County Women’s Club and the Georgetown Book Club. She was also an avid bridge player. Joyce Wilder is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald; sons Mike, Keith (Jan) and Philip and daughters Ronna (Robert) Love and Kathie (Peter) Winograd; two grandchildren Megan Love Sukrattanawong (Gary) and Matt Love (Mary); brother Bill Sellars and wife Mitzi, and their children Mia, Jamie and Telly; sister-in-law Nina Sellars and her daughters Judy and Cathy; Lora Click and her children Mary and Patrick and sister-in-law Nancy Wilder and her children Brooke and Jeff along with other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Jack Sellars and younger sister Charlotte (who died at birth), her brother-in-law Murris, and Pat Click. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be 3 PM Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 PM till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019