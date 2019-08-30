Home

Joyce Hayes
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sturgis United Methodist Church
Sturgis, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sturgis United Methodist Church
Sturgis, KY
Joyce Syers Hayes


1951 - 2019
HAYES Joyce Syers, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, after a long struggle with Addison's disease, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born October 2, 1951, in Morganfield, KY, was reared in Sturgis, KY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben, her parents, Sue and Jim Syers, and her brother, John D. Syers. Joyce is survived by her children, Jason Hayes (Michelle), San Fernando, CA, and Brittany Hayes Koenig (John), Lexington, KY. 5 grandchildren: Bennie, Jazz, Jack, Charlie and Sam, and her beloved sisters Jane, Jamie Sue, Janice, Jacqueline and Johanna, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held August 30, 2019 at Sturgis United Methodist Church, Sturgis, KY, with burial in Pythian Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Breast Cancer organization.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
