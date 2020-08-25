Joyce Tackett

Joyce Lee Rice Tackett, age 88, widow to Emmett J. "Jay" Tackett, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on October 24, 1931 to the late Roy and Viola Howard Rice. Joyce was a farmer, and she loved gardening and her flowers. She was a member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church, a 1949 graduate of Stamping Ground High School, and was on the committee that planned the reunion for Stamping Ground School, before it was torn down. Joyce was a Life Member of the Georgetown Community Hospital Auxiliary, serving for many years as a volunteer and she also as the treasurer. Joyce is survived by her son, Michael Jay (Lynda) Tackett of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, grandchildren, Julie (Scott) Sears, Clifton Tackett and Andrew (Whitney) Tackett and great grandchildren, Cassidy Stidham, Isaac Tackett and Vera Tackett. She is preceded in death by her daughters, LeAnne Tackett and Patricia Tackett, Grandsons, Jay Charles Valandingham and Michael Jayson-Ross Tackett and son-in-law Park Tackett. Graveside services for Joyce will be 2pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cliff Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Julie Sears, Cassidy Stidham, Isaac Tackett, Larry Tackett, and Arthur Rader. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.