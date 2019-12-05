|
Joyce U. Scott, 87, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Joyce was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on September 2, 1932 to the late Hurtle and Nora (Divine) Scott. Joyce retired from CJ Lear Insurance. After her retirement, she served her community and church in Meals on Wheels, assisted with voter balloting stations, and was a great neighbor to her nearby friends. Joyce is survived by her sister, Mrs. Ruth S. Webster; nephews, Dale (Barbara) Webster of Georgetown, KY and Roger (Donna) Webster of Prospect, KY, great-niece, Kristin Webster also of Georgetown, KY. Family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30 am – 10:30 am, Friday, December 6th at Centenary United Methodist Church located at 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington with funeral service following at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Joyce or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 5, 2019