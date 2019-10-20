Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Joyce Walton Obituary
85, wife of the late Stanley Walton, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born in Lexington to the late Frank M. Martin Sr. and Viola Todd Martin on December 14, 1933. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Frank M. Martin Jr. She is survived by nephew, Howard Coleman; two nieces, Karen Vermillion and Paige Edwards; and sister-in-law, Carol Martin. She was a devoted member of Crosswoods Baptist Church. Visitation will take place 5-8pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. A 10:30 am service will take place Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care: 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
