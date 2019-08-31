|
J.P. Deaton recently moved to a new address when he entered eternal life on August 28. He grew up on the Middle Fork where his family attended Canoe Presbyterian Church and more recently attended the First Baptist Church of Jackson for many years. An irreplaceable companion to Barbara, his wife of over 60 years, and an honest, patient and hardworking father who was a role model to daughters Jayne (Greg) and Janet (Christian) and two grandsons: Jared and Joseph Risner. His life was lovingly intertwined with his siblings and in-laws. He is survived by brothers Earl; CarlRoselyn); Bobby(Barb); Granville and sister Wanda(Jasper) as well as dear sisters-in-law Dorothy and Jean. J.P. was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews. J.P. cherished lifelong friendships and especially bonds with his precious cousins. Meeting him at the Pearly Gates are parents Granville and Mae Deaton, as well as brothers Troy and Lloyd and sisters-in-law Helen and Vona. He was playful and known for his edgy sense of humor as he inspired others to do good works just by us observing how he lived and walked his good walk of faith. His treasure is what he left in people’s hearts. A true-blue Breathitt County High School and all things BOBCATS fan, J.P. was a retired Breathitt County School teacher (35 years) and former Boys’ Basketball Assistant Coach (6 years) during the sixties. According to one Sports Writer, “It was through Deaton's tutelage at the freshman and sophomore levels that many of Breathitt's state teams were built. His many years of leading Breathitt High basketball teams, boys and girls, won him statewide respect. J.P. was a walking encyclopedia of Breathitt basketball history and was eager to share with anyone who wished to learn of the Golden Age of Breathitt basketball.” After his assistant coaching duties, J.P. was Head Coach (6 years) of the Breathitt Co Ladycats—taking them to the quarterfinals of the 1987 Sweet Sixteen--amassing a record of 138 wins against only 67 losses in his tenure as Breathitt's girls' coach. A lifelong University of Kentucky fan, an often disappointed Cincinnati Reds fan, and Morehead State alumnus, J.P. was team manager of the Eagles for 4 years. He possessed a limitless supply of love and was always generous with his family and his many friends; his generosity touched countless lives and even transformed some. His sense of compassion, work-ethic and adventure enriched many students’ lives and provided perpetual instruction to observers on a life well-lived. Over the decades, J.P. served on many boards, was a member of various charitable organizations as well as a local landlord, entrepreneur and partner in the former Deaton Brothers’ Ashland Service Station, D&D Auto Parts and All American Sports and Trophies. In lieu of flowers, in his memory, attend a ball game, enjoy a hot dog, support a charitable event, buy a child a pair of shoes or eye glasses, cut your grass or that of a neighbor, buy a bag of groceries for someone in need, encourage others, care for people, be a kind and gracious neighbor, leave the world a better place than you found it. Visitation will be at 6-9 p.m. on Sunday at the Breathitt Funeral Home Hwy, 15 Jackson. Funeral will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, Hwy 30, Jackson, Pastor Jonathan Clemens officiating. Pallbearers will be his nephews with burial in the Jackson Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019