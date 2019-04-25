Home

Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Juanita Adams Christian Obituary
89, widow of William Davis Christian, passed away on April 22, 2019. She was retired after 31 years of service as a budget analyst and auditor with the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot. She is survived by her beloved son, William "Billy Adams" (Amanda) Christian. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26th at First Baptist Church on Lexington Avenue in Winchester at 12:30pm with visitation from 11:00am until the hour of the service. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019
