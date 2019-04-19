HILL Juanita C., 89, widow of Paul E Hill Jr., passed away on April 17, 2019. Born in Spencer County, Kentucky to the late John & Alpha Cook, Juanita was a longtime Lexington resident and member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Juanita spent many years working at Easley & Nelmes Flowers & Southland Florist. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Juanita is survived by her son, John (Kim) Poff, and two granddaughters, Maylea Martin and Olivia Poff, all who are residing in Charleston, SC. She is also survived by three step daughters Sharyn Meade (Clarence), Madison, AL Pamela Gardner (Bill), Lexington, KY; Paula Laubach (Wade), Gardiner, MT; sister in law Phyllis Alexander; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 nephews Dennis and Donnie Cook. She was preceded in death by her brother Harold E. Cook; brother in laws Russell Hill, Wayne Hill & Robert Alexander as well as a stepdaughter Anita Hill Hammack, and her loving niece Donna Haney. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, from 11:00 am until the service time at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.; funeral will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 12:30 pm at Kerr Brothers, with graveside service to immediately follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary