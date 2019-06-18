STEVENS Judith Catherine Dombroski, 79, was born November 17, 1939 in Chicago IL, to the late Joseph and Marie Dombroski. Judy died after a long illness on June 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Stevens; four sons, Brian Stevens (Julie), Mark Stevens (Terri), Gary Stevens (Michelle) and Chris Stevens; eleven grandchildren; one brother, Daniel Dombroski; one brother-in-law Frank Graczyk; and many nieces and nephews, she is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Yvonne Dombroski Graczyk; one sister-in-law, Bette Dombroski and many nieces and nephews. Judy graduated from Mercy High School in Chicago. She was retired from Shriners Hospital in Lexington. Judy was a member at Christ the King Parish. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Thurs. June 20, 2019 at Christ the King Cathedral with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8PM Wed. June 19, followed by a rosary at 8PM at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the Christ the King Capital Campaign. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary