JOHNSON Judith Lynn Cowan 80, passed away September 8, 2019, at home. A devoted public schoolteacher, she taught for many years at Lafayette HS; she was later named a Distinguished Educator and served as curriculum superintendent for Spencer County. She was also a past president of FCEA and a Kentucky Colonel. After Judy retired, her passion for education and community involvement shone through in her work with B.U.I.L.D. and the League of Women Voters, tutoring for the Carnegie Center, and volunteering at the Kentucky Horse Park. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Skip; her daughter, Jenn; her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Jennifer; her granddaughter, Naomi; and an extended family of relatives, friends, and countless others whose lives she touched. Donations may be made to B.U.I.L.D. (859-367-0152) or to the Judy Johnson Scholarship Fund at Bluegrass Community & Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508. A celebration of life is being planned for late October; email [email protected] for updates.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019