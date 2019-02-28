Resources More Obituaries for Judith Sears Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Sears

Judith Ann Sears, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Woodford County, Kentucky on September 28, 1953 to the late William Robert and Latina Mae Hoskins Maxberry. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church, Versailles, Ky. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two siblings, Carolyn Jean Maxberry and Robert "Combs" Maxberry. Judith is survived by her brothers, William Maxberry, Versailles, Jackie (Shirley) Maxberry, Lawrenceburg, Russell (Angela) Maxberry, Lexington, and Felix (Sandy) Maxberry, Versailles, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends who mourn her passing. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Saint Paul AME Church, Pastor William Hale Officiating. Burial will follow at Steele Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Marcus Maxberry, Tae Mudler, Ryan Maxberry, Tony Carter, Gary Carter, Jr., Bobby Johnson, and Travis Manley. Honorary Pallbearers will be William Maxberry, Jr., Tim Middleton, Jose Middleton, Willy Brown, Herbert Bush, and Anthony Brown.