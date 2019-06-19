Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for Judy Petrey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Ann Adam Petrey

Judy Ann Adam Petrey, age 61, wife to Stanley Petrey, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Judy was born in Salvisa, Kentucky on May 13, 1958 to the late Jesse "Jack" Williard Adam and Laura Opal Bishop Adam. She was an employee at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Franklin County, Kentucky and attended Grace Christian Church. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Stan Lee Petrey and fiance (Danielle) of Georgetown, brothers and sisters, Wanda Toney, of Somerset, Kentucky, Eugene Adams of Eubank, Kentucky, Dorothy Saylor of Lancaster, Kentucky, Carolyn Townsend (Dale) of Trenton, Ohio, Gerri Elder (Kenny) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Juanita Rousey (Mark) of Lancaster, Kentucky and Randy Adams (Peggy) of Waynesburg, Kentucky, 14 nieces and nephews and a former brother in law, Jimmy White of Georgetown. Judy was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Junior Adams, Arleen Adams, Hershel Adams and Vivian Denny, brother-in-laws, Butch Toney and Dillard Saylor. She was also preceded in death by "peanut", her first grandchild. Judy was so thrilled about the thought of being a grandmother and the family feels comforted in knowing that they are together. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. A 1pm service will be Sunday, June 23,2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will be at the family cemetery, with pallbearers being Greg Walls, Tony Austin, Leonard Phillips, Ronnie Saylor, Jose' Pantoja and Jonathan White. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www. tuckeryocumwilson.com