Judy Kathy Gregory Trussell, 57, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on August 4, 1962 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Mark and Alice Frances Roe Mynear. Judy was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Trussell, daughter, Krystal Trussell, grandchildren, Zachary Trussell, Ali Trussell, Tyler Trussell, and Chelsey Baker, brothers, Joe (Debbie) Gregory of Bourbon County, Kentucky and Mark (Barbara) Gregory of Scott County, Kentucky, and sister, Edna Keaton of Scott County, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 1pm with Pastor DeWayne Walker officiating. Burial will take place in Clintonville Cemetery in Bourbon County, Kentucky with the following serving as pallbearers, Charles Comley, Jr., Tyler Trussell, Cecil Dennis, Mark Gregory, Burt Haack, and Anthony Keaton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019