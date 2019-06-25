Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Methodist Church Georgetown , KY View Map Service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Georgetown , KY View Map Burial 2:30 PM Maysville Cemetery 1521 Forest Avenue Maysville , KY View Map Resources More Obituaries for Judy Mullannix Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Mullannix

Judith "Judy" Clay Vicroy Mullannix, age 69, and the wife of Alfred "Al" Mullannix, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. Judy was born April 18, 1950 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Clay Colson and Laura Cropper Vicroy. She graduated in 1968 from Georgetown High School, and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Georgetown. Judy was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, she was in the first graduating class for RNs at Midway College. Over the years she worked at the V.A. Hospital, in Lexington, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital and she loved her last job before she retired, working in home health with Nurses Registry in Lexington. She enjoyed cooking, spending time camping, boating, and riding trike motorcycles with her husband. But, most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and family. In addition to her husband Al, she is survived by her son, James Clay "Jamie" (Wyndy) Mullannix of Georgetown, her daughter, Suzanne (Mike) Campbell of Sadieville, grandchildren, Hargis Ray Barrett, Sonja Noel Barrett, Hayden Cole Mullannix-Curneal, Alexia Bree Campbell and Gevin Hargis Campbell and two great grandchildren, Adrian T' Lynn Barrett and Blake Jayden Young. She was preceded in death by her sister Charlotte. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5pm to 8 pm at First United Methodist Church, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Services will be 11am Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the church with Rev. Greg Gallaher officiating. Burial will be 2:30pm on Wednesday, at Maysville Cemetery, 1521 Forest Avenue, in Maysville, Kentucky, with the pallbearers being Jason Mullannix, Jeremy Mullannix, Bobby True, Larry Jones, Hargis Barrett and Cole Mullannix-Curneal. Honorary bearers will be Charlie Cropper, Floyd Shingleton, Mary Lou Walker, Kay Breeding, Carla Ruth, Phyllis Ruth, Betty Sue Mullannix and Mary Catherine Cropper. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Judy's name to First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 1089, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 Shared memories and words of encouragement may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019