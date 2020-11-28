Judy Southgate
September 9, 1946 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Judy A. Southgate passed away Thursday, November 25, 2020 at the Lexington Country Place nursing home after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 9, 1946 in Russellville, KY to Hause Wood Anderson and Anna Faye (Clarke) Anderson. She graduated from Western Kentucky University and earned advanced degrees at Vanderbilt University. Judy taught chemistry at Lafayette High School for 30 years; loving every minute of it. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Henry (Pete). Memorials may be made in Judy's name to the Alzheimer's Association
.