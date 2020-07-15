Julia Bell

Julia Desha Murphy Bell, 73, wife of William D. Bell, died Monday, July 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9, 1947 to the late Fred B. and Margaret Powell Murphy. She was employed by Clem’s Refrigeration and a member of Bethel Christian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Sally Ann Davis, and Melissa (Bobby) Kerns, sisters, Margaret (Bob) Walling, and Frankie (Ron) Ferguson, grandchildren, Lee Davis, Emily Kerns, Abigail Davis, and Chase Kerns, and numerous other family members. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Burial to be in Stop Cemetery, Wayne County, Kentucky. Bearers will be Bobby Kerns, Lee Davis, Chase Kerns, Tommy Eldridge, Ricky King, and Ashley King. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.