|
|
MARTIN Julia Cantrell, age 86, became absent from her body to be present with the Lord on January 11, 2020. She was born August 6, 1933 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Sylvester and Eliza Cantrell. She graduated High School from St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Lexington and went on to enlist in the Air Force in 1952, served at Eglin Air Force Base, Pensacola, Florida until her honorable discharge. Julia worked in Human Resources including 30 years as a Federal Civil Service employee at the Lexington Blue Grass Army Depot (LBAD) and the Chaplains Office at the University of Kentucky. Julia married Leon Hardy, in 1963 who preceded her in death in 1968. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Benjamin, Eugene and Margaret. Julia will be remembered as a community activist, serving on various civic boards, her tireless volunteerism and among many awards and recognition, remembered for her patriotism by being elected to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. She was a member of the East Second Street Christian Church and Main Street Baptist Church. She is survived by brothers Charles (Elnora) and George (Mary Lou ) Carter; son Markus (Melba) Hardy, daughters Lee Hardy, Tassa Wigginton, and Eleanor Smothers, granddaughters Lydia Hardy, Nieta Wigginton, and Michelle (Dexter) Clay, grandsons Michael Hardy, Malachi Hardy, Jacques Wigginton and James Smothers, Jr. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Julia's life on January 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Lyric Theatre. Expressions of love should be brought to the Lyric. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church, followed by interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020