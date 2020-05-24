63, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a brief struggle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven and Mary Williams. She is survived by four loving sisters, Judy Willis (Charlottesville, VA), Jacqueline (Eugene) Ford (Jacksonville, FL), Stephanie Williams (Louisville, KY), and Tavis (Gregory) Spotts (Chattanooga, TN), and host of other family members and friends funeral services will be held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 12:30 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, Louisville, Visitation to begin at noon ,Internment is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2020, Louisville Memorial Gardens. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Adonai Early Learning Center, an educational facility for young children via CashApp at $adonaiearlylearning. arr by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home



