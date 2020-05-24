Julia Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
63, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a brief struggle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven and Mary Williams. She is survived by four loving sisters, Judy Willis (Charlottesville, VA), Jacqueline (Eugene) Ford (Jacksonville, FL), Stephanie Williams (Louisville, KY), and Tavis (Gregory) Spotts (Chattanooga, TN), and host of other family members and friends funeral services will be held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 12:30 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, Louisville, Visitation to begin at noon ,Internment is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2020, Louisville Memorial Gardens. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Adonai Early Learning Center, an educational facility for young children via CashApp at $adonaiearlylearning. arr by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Interment
Louisville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
Thanks for all the memories! The last good long time we spent together was just before Easter last year. When you had me go with you shopping for Easter dresses for your babies. When you asked me for my opinion - I was so glad that I had spent enough time in life with you to know what to say about the beautiful white dress we picked out together for my Brother's Daughter. After that 3 hour trip you told me to go home, pack my wife and our clothes and go to Chattanooga with you for Easter. We should've went! I never had a lady friend like you - one that would be brutally honest with me and walk through my mess with me and encourage me in the Lord. I will cherish you for the rest of my life Julia! My sweet Julia!
Elder Ches Woodum
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved