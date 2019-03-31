age 89, a resident of Stamping Ground, KY passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Julian was born and raised in Stamping Ground to the late Carlt and Lillian Hall Singer. Julian served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for R.J. Reynolds (RJR) Tobacco Company which was headquartered in Winston-Salem. He spent over 40 years working with RJR where he served as Director of Leaf Purchasing. After his retirement from RJR in 1987, Julian worked as a consultant to Dibrell Tobacco Company where he traveled all over the world to consult on the tobacco industry. He was a recipient of the Pioneer Businessman Award. Julian loved anything and everything to do with tobacco, business, and learning new things. He had a strong sense of curiosity, was a great talker and loved conversing with people of all ages. He also loved to fish and play golf. Julian was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend. Julian married Ethel Jarvis in January 1951 and they resided in Lexington, KY. They had two children, Julie and Jennifer. The family moved to Clemmons, NC in 1971. After his retirement in 1992, Julian and Ethel moved back to Stamping Ground. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Jarvis Singer of Stamping Ground, daughters Julie Singer Mackie (Chris) of Lewisville, NC and Jennifer Singer of Charlotte, NC, one grandchild, Sam Mackie of Lewisville, NC, and close family friend Tammie Laney of Charlotte, NC. Julian was preceded in death by his two brothers Christian Henry (C.H.) Singer III and Charles Thomas Singer. He is also survived by nieces Cathy Singer Younger (Richard) of Georgetown, KY, Kathryn Jarvis Follett (Barry) of Mount Sterling, KY, Beverly Jarvis Osser (Jerry) of Orlando, FL, and nephews Chris Singer (Camille) of Stamping Ground, KY, Calvert Singer of Arizona and Scott Jarvis (Linda) of Georgetown, KY. Services will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home in Georgetown on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 2pm with visitation with family following the service. Johnson's Funeral Home is located at 641 S. Broadway Street, Georgetown, KY 40324. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators located at 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary