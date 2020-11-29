Julian Howard, Jr.
July 24, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Julian J. Howard, Jr. 95, widower of Mary Catherine (Molly) Howard died November 25, 2020 in Lexington. Born July 24, 1925 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Julian Joseph Sr. and Norine Heafey Howard. Julian was a U. S. Navy veteran having served in World War II. A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture with a degree in horticulture, he joined the family business and later became co-owner of Howard and Heafey Florists until the business closed in 1997. Julian remained in the floral industry until retirement four years ago from PG Howard Designs. A devout Catholic he was a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he loved seeing his longtime friends. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Julian Joseph, III (Carol) and a granddaughter, Madison. He is survived by two daughters, Sally (Jim) Luton, Anne (Steve) Wafford, three sons Jim (Martha), Michael (Patti), Patrick (Whitney), 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass for close friends and family will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with limited visitation 10-11 a.m. for family and close friends. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons. His love of family, faith and continuous laughter will be greatly missed. www.milwardfuneral.com