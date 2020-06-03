June Clay Parsons
PARSONS June Clay, a longtime resident of Charleston, WV, died in Lexington, KY on May 28, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1928, the daughter of Ida Goode Clay and William Edward Clay, both of whom predeceased her. She was the widow of William E. Parsons, who died November 22, 2002, and was the mother of their four children, grandmother of twelve, great grandmother of fifteen, and great-great grandmother of two. She is survived by all her children: Robin L. Michul, of Lexington, KY; William Scott, of Charleston WV; James M., of St. Albans WV; and Mary C. Stauffer, of Littleton, CO; and by her children's families. She is also survived by her two sisters Martha Brooks, of Atlanta, GA and Sally Griffith, of Elk Ridge, MD. She graduated from West Virginia State University, where she majored in English and French. She retired in December 2000 as administrative officer of the Federal Public Defender office in Charleston. There will be no service or visitation. In time, in accordance with their wishes, her cremated remains and those of her husband will be combined and scattered by family in a private ceremony. The family requests that any gifts in remembrance of her life be donated in her name to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY, 40504 (bgcarenav.org). www.milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
