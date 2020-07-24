1/1
June Faye Highfield Kirby
1933 - 2020
87, born on June 7, 1933 in Cumberland, KY, a resident of Lexington, KY for 46 years, passed away on July 19, 2020 peacefully at home. She opened her heart and home to everyone that she knew. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Billy Don Kirby; son James Kirby; parents; and siblings. She is survived by her children, Donna Brown, Anna Thompson (Phillip), Lucretia Carmichael (John), Gay Allender (Steve) and Gary Kirby (Cindy); grandchildren; Beverly Morris, Vanessa Revlett (Jon), Billy Don Kirby (Nicole), Cara Worwick, Zachary Kirby, Elisabeth Allender and Garrett Kirby; and 5 great-grandchildren. Private family burial in Cumberland, KY. Celebration of Life Event To-Be-Determined. She is loved and will forever be in our hearts!


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
July 24, 2020
you were the greatest mother I could ever have. I will miss you every day for the rest of my life. Your daughter, anna
Anna Thompson
Daughter
July 24, 2020
She was a beautiful human being. Lucky to have graced my life for 31 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed. — forever, Cindy
Cindy Kirby
Family
