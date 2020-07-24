87, born on June 7, 1933 in Cumberland, KY, a resident of Lexington, KY for 46 years, passed away on July 19, 2020 peacefully at home. She opened her heart and home to everyone that she knew. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Billy Don Kirby; son James Kirby; parents; and siblings. She is survived by her children, Donna Brown, Anna Thompson (Phillip), Lucretia Carmichael (John), Gay Allender (Steve) and Gary Kirby (Cindy); grandchildren; Beverly Morris, Vanessa Revlett (Jon), Billy Don Kirby (Nicole), Cara Worwick, Zachary Kirby, Elisabeth Allender and Garrett Kirby; and 5 great-grandchildren. Private family burial in Cumberland, KY. Celebration of Life Event To-Be-Determined. She is loved and will forever be in our hearts!